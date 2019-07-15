Amazon Prime Day Sale: HMD Global Offers Special Discounts and Offers on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia brand has made a decent comeback to the smartphones business, and while HMD Global is taking things slow, it does have some really good looking products. The company is offering some special discounts and offers on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Nokia 8.1 is being offered at Rs 18,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is being offered for Rs 21,999. The handset will also be offered with no cost EMI, and an additional discount of up to Rs 8,050 when you exchange an old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1750 with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also some partner offers including Rs 100 off on SanDisk Extreme microSDXC 64GB Memory Card, and up to Rs 1,100 back on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharges, bills & money transfers on Amazon.

There is also The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. Just like the Nokia 8.1, you can avail no cost EMI, and an additional discount of up to Rs 8,050 when you exchange an old smartphone. Rest of the offers also remain the same.

The Nokia 8.1 features a Full HD+ 6.18-inch PureDisplay with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and HDR10 support. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor and is offered with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage or 6GB RAM 128GB of storage, both of which can be expanded further via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 sports a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, with the primary 12-megapixel camera featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4-micron pixels, OIS, EIS, 2PD (dual photodiode) tech, and a dual-LED flash. The secondary 13-megapixel fixed-focus lens is meant for depth sensing. At the front, the Nokia 8.1 houses a 20-megapixel fixed focus lens with 0.9-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixel tech for better low-light photography. Nokia is touting its Bothie feature, which allows both the front and rear camera to used simultaneously, as well as its Pro Camera UI, with several manual camera options. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.

Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone shipped with Android 8.1 but is currently running on the Android 9.0 Pie Update.

