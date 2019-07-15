Amazon Prime Day Sale: Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 63,990 But The Real Surprise is The Free Watch GT

One of the very best camera smartphones is available for a significant discount, as the two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale kicks off. The Huawei P30 Pro is on sale with a price tag of Rs 63,990 which is a significant discount over the Rs 71,990 price tag just before the sale offer went Live. This offer will be available on two colour options—the Breathing Crystal and Aurora. But that is not all, because anyone buying the Huawei P30 Pro will also get a free Huawei Watch GT bundled with the Android phone, which is priced at Rs 15,990. Further, if you are using an HDFC Bank credit card, you will be able to avail an additional 10 percent instant discount (up to a maximum of Rs 1,750 as well as the No Cost EMI option and a 5 percent instant discount with no maximum limit with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Apart from the discount, there is also the exchange offer if you want to trade in an older smartphone, and the maximum buy back price of your old phone is Rs 10,400—this will depend on your phone’s and its condition.

The headline specs of the Huawei P30 Pro include 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and the quad-camera combination of a 40-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a Time of Flight depth sensor. This P30 Pro can do 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The phone has a 6.47-inch OLED display and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. The P30 Pro is still more than your typical Android flagship phone with a superlative camera. It packs a large 4200mAh battery, which offers great stamina levels. This lasts two days with moderate usage, and a day and a half when used quite heavily. This phone supports the 40-watt fast charging too, which means a completely discharged P30 Pro will charge up to 70 percent in exactly 30 minutes. If you prefer to charge the phone wirelessly, this supports up to 15-watt fast charging there too. Just like the reverse charging on the Mate 20 Pro, the P30 Pro can also charge another phone that supports wireless charging by simply placing that back to back with the P30 Pro. The P30 Pro was launched at Rs 79,990 in April this year.

The Huawei Watch GT which is being bundled with the P30 Pro smartphone is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy right now, and competes with the Apple Watch and the Samsung Gear smartwatch line-up. The Huawei Watch GT has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is just 10.6mm thick. Huawei claims that the Watch GT has 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge, with Heartrate monitoring on and exercise logging for 90 minutes per week. In fact, if you switch off the heart rate and use this for mirroring notifications from your smartphone, the Watch GT's battery is claimed to last as long as 30 days on a single charge. This runs the TruSeen 3.0 heartrate monitoring technology, which has algorithms that learn a user's specific habits over time.

