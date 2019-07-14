Amazon Prime Day Sale: LG W30 in Aurora Green Colour Goes on Sale For The First Time at Rs 9,990
The LG W30 joins the W30 Pro and the W10 as part of LG’s new line-up of affordable and mid-range Android phones.
Hoisting of Vikram lander during Chandrayaan2 spacecraft integration at launch centre. (Image: isro.gov.in)
The recently launched LG W-series smartphone line-up is about to complete its launch party with the release of the W30 Aurora Green colour option. The phone will go on sale for the first time during the Amazon Prime Day Sale which starts on 16 July. This will be priced at Rs 9,990 and joins the W30 Thunder Blue and Platinum Gray colour options. The LG W30 Aurora Green will be available in the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.
The W30 is a waterdrop-style display notch above the display which LG says you can tweak in the settings to display as a V notch, a U notch or hide the notch completely. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie, is powered by a 2GHz octa core processor and has a large 6.26-inch HD+ IPS Dot FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. At the back, the LG W30 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an autofocus wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing with a fixed-focus lens.
LG is pushing the artificial intelligence (AI) features of the camera quite extensively. The company says that the AI CAM’s new AI Composition feature taps into the phone’s intelligence to frame, capture and recommend an alternative shot to the one taken by the user. The AI Auto White Balance (AI AWB) automatically adjusts the color temperature across different lighting situations. Finally, the AI Shutter selects the right shutter speed, especially useful when trying to capture fast-moving subjects. There is a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.
The LG W30 joins the W30 Pro and the W10 as part of LG’s new line-up of affordable and mid-range Android phones.
Also Read | LG Launches New W-Series Smartphones With AI Cameras: Price, Specifications, Features and More
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour at Rs 32,999 Will go on Sale For The First Time
- Priyanka Chopra Has an Adorable Wish for Nick Jonas' Mother on Her Birthday
- Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers