Amazon Prime Day Sale: Mi NoteBook 14, ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, and Other Laptop Deals

It's the second and last day for the Amazon Prime Day sale which continues to offer thousands of products on deals and offers. From smartphones to smart TVs, laptops to IoT and smart devices, there are some decent deals that you can get. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10-percent instant discount if you happen to use the bank’s credit card or debit card. Additionally, there will be no-cost EMI options as well as 5-percent reward point and 5-percent instant discount for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card owners.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced most of us to stay and work from home. This has also led to an increase in consumption of laptops. So, if you are looking for the right notebook, here are some good options for you:

Mi NoteBook 14

Fairly new to the Indian market, Xiaomi’s Mi NoteBook range is on sale. Notably, there is no special deal or discount but, you can get up to 10-percent off if you opt to pay using an HDFC Bank card. The Intel Core i5 options are available on both the Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition at Rs 41,999 and Rs 52,999 respectively. The Core i7 option is also available, however it will only be available post August 9.

HP Pavilion x360

If you are looking for a 2-in-1 laptop primarily for basic workloads and multimedia consumption, then HP has its new Pavilion x360. Priced at Rs 48,990, the notebook comes with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor and also comes with Alexa voice assistant built-in.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

If you are looking for a powerful notebook that you can game on, as well as have a style quotient, then the all-new ROG Zephyrus G14 is the one you should get. The notebook comes with a striking design including a unique AniMe Matrix LED pattern on the lid. Announced just yesterday in India, it is offered with the top of the line AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Pricing starts at Rs 98,990 and Rs 80,990 without the AniMe Matrix LEDs.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15

HP has introduced the new Pavilion Gaming notebook in India, but the last-gen variant with the 9th-gen Intel Core processor option is still up for sale. One of the variants, offering a 144Hz panel along with a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 is available at Rs 89,990, which in our opinion, sounds like a decent deal.