Amazon Prime Day Sale: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 For Rs 79,990 is a Sweet Deal With The Type Cover Bundle

The Microsoft Surface 6 Pro has a rather interesting proposition in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale. The configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor is selling for Rs 79,990 at the moment. But what’s the big deal, you may ask? After all, the same configuration of the Microsoft Surface 6 Pro is selling on Flipkart for Rs 76,990. But look carefully, because the offer in the Amazon Prime Day Sale is the one that includes the Type Cover Bundle, which means you get the keyboard as a part of the package. The price of the keyboard separately? It would set you back by a cool Rs 10,499.

This specific configuration of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 runs the 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12.5-inch PixelSense Display has the 2,736 x 1,824 resolution. This comes with Windows 10 Home preloaded.

Now for the offers. If you have an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you are in for a straightforward discount of Rs 3,500. If you are paying via the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent discount. If you have an old laptop to trade in, the maximum value that you will get for it is Rs 8,850—though honestly, this isn’t much.

If you were to buy this exact same configuration from Flipkart, it would cost you Rs 76,900 for the Surface Pro 6 and Rs 10,449 for the Surface Pro Type Cover Keyboard, taking the total to Rs 87,349.