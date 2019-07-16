Amazon Prime Day Sale: Minimal Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Unless You Pay With HDFC Cards or Exchange an old Phone

The second and final day of the Amazon Prime day sale is here and Samsung is offering a sweet deal on the Galaxy Note 9. The smartphone is selling at a discounted price along with a bunch of offers. One thing to keep in mind is that Samsung is probably selling the Note 9 at a low price simply to make way for the Note 10 which will be unveiled in August.

But if you don’t want to wait for the new variant, then you should probably head to Amazon India as the 128GB variant of the Note 9 is selling for as low as Rs 62,000 while the 512GB variant is now available for as low as Rs 74,400. Just make sure you pick the right colour and offer combination.

You can avail an additional discount of up to Rs 16,400 when you exchange your old smartphone. With that, there is no-cost EMI option, and if you are a Prime member and use an HDFC bank card for EMI, you get additional Rs 3,500 off. There is also extra Rs 5000 off on exchange if you buy if but from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

The Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and it is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC. The handset is offered with 6GB and 128GB storage or you can option for 8GB RAM with 512GB storage. A microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB is also present.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual-pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens.

The new Galaxy Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. The company claims that it is the biggest battery the company has added in the Note series. You also get IP68 certification, iris scanning, fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the connectivity front, you get dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack.