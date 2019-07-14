Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour at Rs 32,999 Will go on Sale For The First Time
The OnePlus 7, which arrived on the scene earlier in the summer, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.
The OnePlus 7 smartphone line-up in India is about to get another addition. The Chinese smartphone maker will make the Mirror Blue option of the OnePlus 7 available to buyers in India for the first time during the Amazon Prime Day Sale which starts on 15 July. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available in the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration initially.
The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue joins the OnePlus 7 Mirror Grey (6GB + 128GB) which is priced at Rs 32,999. There are two higher spec variants as well which have the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, available in Red and Mirror Grey colours and are priced at Rs 37,999. In total, there will now be four variants of the OnePlus 7 to choose from.
The OnePlus 7, which was launched earlier in the summer, runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6.41-inch AMOLED display, the fast UFS 3.0 storage, Dolby Atmos sound support and a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera combination at the back. This has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 3,700mAh battery and runs the OxygenOS 9.5.9 software based on the latest Android. Gamers would appreciate the Fnatic Mode which is a part of the Gaming Mode and once enabled, you get extra features during your gameplay sessions like Advanced DND, Enhance process regulator and Network enhancement.
