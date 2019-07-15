Amazon Prime Day Sale: Realme U1 Available at Starting Price of Rs 8,999

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme is offering discounts on it budget smartphone, the Realme U1. The handset is now selling on a discount with the starting price coming down to Rs 8,999. The company is offering discounts on all variants of the handset.

The Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 while the 3GB + 64GB variant will be available for Rs 9,499. The top variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling at Rs 10,999.

As a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the handset will also be offered with no cost EMI, and an additional discount of up to Rs 8,050 when you exchange an old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also some partner offers including cashbacks and up to Rs 1,100 back on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharges, bills & money transfers on Amazon.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display a 2340x1080 pixel resolution. The display is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass and has a screen to body ratio of 90.8 percent. Powering the device is MediaTek’s flagship octa-core processor, the Helio P70, clocked at 2.1GHz. This is paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone supports dual 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS and MicroUSB. The device houses 3,500mAh battery which doesn’t support fast charging. On the software front, the U1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS skin on top.

In terms of optics, the back of the phone has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup enhanced with AI and has an aperture of f/2.2. The front of the phone has a Sony IMX576 sensor with 296 facial detection points and AI capabilities. The smartphone is available in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold colour variants.