Amazon Prime Day Sale: Redmi 6A For Rs 6,199 Now, But Why Not Buy a Redmi 7A at Rs 5,999 Instead?

The Amazon Prime Day Sale here and Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which Amazon will be offering for Rs 6,199 during the sale. This is the offer price of the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which is currently selling for Rs 6,499. The Redmi 6A (2GB + 32GB) was launched at Rs 7,999. This does beg the question—why would you not buy the newer Redmi 7A instead?

The new Redmi 7A is priced at Rs 5,999 (2GB + 32GB) and Rs 5,799 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. If we are to do a like for like comparison with the 32GB storage variant, the newer phone at lesser price makes for a better deal. The Redmi 7A is available in Black, Blue and Gold colour options, all in the matte finish. The headline specs of the Redmi 7A include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor, a 5.45-inch display, a 12-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX486 sensor, a 4000mAh battery with 10-watt fast charging and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The display is certified by TÜV Rheinland for reduction of harmful blue light. In comparison, the Redmi 6A is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor, has a smaller 3,000mAh battery, does not support fast charging and a similar size display but without the TÜV Rheinland certification.

But if you don't mind the slightly older specs, the additional deals make the difference in terms of what you pay. You will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. You can get a 5 percent instant discount if you are paying with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you have an older phone to exchange, that can give you a maximum of Rs 5,500 back as well. The Redmi 6A has sold very well so far, and it is only recently that the Redmi 7A arrived on the scene as its logical successor.

