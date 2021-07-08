Amazon has announced that its annual Prime Day sale event will be held in India between July 26 and 27. An earlier version of the sale event was paused in India in May due to the second wave of the COVID crisis. The e-commerce giant notes the upcoming two-day sale event that starts at midnight on July 26 will deliver “best deals and savings" across multiple categories that include smartphones, consumer electronics, Amazon Echo devices and more for Prime members. The event will also see exclusive launches, but the company has not yet shared that detail. Amazon adds that the sale event will witness the launch of “over 300 new products" from top-selling brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Adidas, FCUK, Max, Woodland, MyGlamm, Mamaearth, The Moms Co, Hasbro, Nescafe, Surf Excel, Dabur, Cadbury, Baidyanath, Himalaya, Whirlpool, IFB, LG and more.

The upcoming Amazon Prime Day will again aim to “empower" small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India to help them recover from the economic disruption due to the COVID-19 crisis. In a press note, Amazon says during the lead-up to Prime Day, SMBs on the platform are creating special deals for customers from July 8 (5 PM IST) till July 24. For its Prime Video service, Amazon Prime members will enjoy the world premiere of highly anticipated movies Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil). The Prime Day entertainment line-up will further mark the launch of season 2 of the popular Amazon Original series – Hostel Daze on July 23.

Coming to gadgets, Amazon says Prime customers will get up to 50 percent off on its in house Alexa-enabled devices, Kindle, and Fire TV. The newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will also be available with sale deals for the first time, the company notes. Customers will also get access to combo deals such as an Alexa-enabled bulb and speaker with a temporary price cut. The company has not yet set up a microsite for phones, but it should go live in a few days. It essentially allows users to check deals before the event actually starts. Currently, Amazon Prime membership is available at Rs 999 per year or Rs 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime. The membership gives users access to special sale deals, free delivery, access to Music and Prime videos, and more.

