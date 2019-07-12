Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers

Samsung will be offering special deals and discounts on its M-Series of smartphones during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers
Samsung will be offering special deals and discounts on its M-Series of smartphones during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.
Loading...

Samsung has announced special offers and deals on its new M-Series of smartphones. During the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled on July 15 and July 16, Samsung will be offering special cash back and discounts. The company is also introducing the new Cocktail Orange colour variant of the Galaxy M40, which is already selling in global markets. Priced at Rs 19,990, customer can avail a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards & EMI and an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange of their old smartphone.

The Galaxy M30 will be available at a reduced price of Rs13,990 for the 64GB variant and Rs 16,990 for the 128 GB variant. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards and EMI. Coming down to the Galaxy M20, customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards, and EMI. On top of that, there’s an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of your old smartphone. Lastly, the Galaxy M10 will get the same 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards, and EMI.

The Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 19,990 and comes with an Infinity O display, triple rear camera, and Snapdragon 675 Processor. The Galaxy M30 was announced at launch price of Rs 14,990 (4GB + 64 GB variant) and Rs 17,990 (6GB+ 128 GB variant). It comes with a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh fast charge battery.

The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 9,990 for the 32GB storage variant whereas the 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,990. This one comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 octa-core processor with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back with dual sim support and fingerprint scanner.

The youngest member of the series, the Galaxy M10 recently received a price cut in India and is currently selling for Rs 6,990 for the 16GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 32GB variant. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an Exynos 7870 processor with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and dual sim support.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram