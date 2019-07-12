Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers

Samsung has announced special offers and deals on its new M-Series of smartphones. During the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled on July 15 and July 16, Samsung will be offering special cash back and discounts. The company is also introducing the new Cocktail Orange colour variant of the Galaxy M40, which is already selling in global markets. Priced at Rs 19,990, customer can avail a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards & EMI and an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange of their old smartphone.

The Galaxy M30 will be available at a reduced price of Rs13,990 for the 64GB variant and Rs 16,990 for the 128 GB variant. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards and EMI. Coming down to the Galaxy M20, customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards, and EMI. On top of that, there’s an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of your old smartphone. Lastly, the Galaxy M10 will get the same 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit, credit cards, and EMI.

The Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 19,990 and comes with an Infinity O display, triple rear camera, and Snapdragon 675 Processor. The Galaxy M30 was announced at launch price of Rs 14,990 (4GB + 64 GB variant) and Rs 17,990 (6GB+ 128 GB variant). It comes with a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh fast charge battery.

The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 9,990 for the 32GB storage variant whereas the 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,990. This one comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 octa-core processor with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back with dual sim support and fingerprint scanner.

The youngest member of the series, the Galaxy M10 recently received a price cut in India and is currently selling for Rs 6,990 for the 16GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 32GB variant. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an Exynos 7870 processor with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and dual sim support.