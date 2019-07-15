Amazon Prime Day Sale: Serious Discounts on Apple iPhone XR With Prices Now Starting at Rs 49,999

If you had been eyeing a new Apple iPhone XR for a while now and holding off because of the price, this may perhaps be the time to splash the cash. The iPhone XR is available at discounted prices in the Amazon Prime Day Sale and is now available for Rs 49,999 onwards. The Prime Day Sale runs through today and tomorrow, and there are discounts and offers available on a variety of products. Apart from the discount, there is also the exchange offer if you want to trade in an older smartphone, and the maximum buy back price of your old phone is Rs 10,400—this will depend on your phone’s and its condition. HDFC Bank credit card users get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 (on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000). There is also a 5 percent discount for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users, with no maximum ceiling on the discount amount. There is also the No cost EMI on debit cards on orders above Rs 8000 and with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards on orders above Rs 4500.

The 64GB version of the Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs 49,999. Before the sale, the iPhone XR (64GB) was available for Rs 59,900. All colour options are a part of the sale—White, Yellow, Blue, Black, Coral and also the (PRODUCT)Red. The launch price of the iPhone XR (64GB) was Rs 76,900. The 128GB version of the iPhone XR will cost you Rs 54,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. This was retailing for Rs 64,900 till now and was priced at Rs 81,900 at launch. The Black, White, Yellow, Blue, Coral and (PRODUCT)Red colours are in stock. If you want to buy the top spec 256GB storage option, you can get your hands on one of these for Rs 64,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Black, White, Yellow, Blue, Coral and (PRODUCT)Red colours are available at the discounted price. The iPhone XR (256GB) was retailing for Rs 74,900 before the sale and was launched at Rs 91,900 late last year.

The Apple iPhone XR was launched in September, alongside the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. Most of the features and specs are similar to the more expensive iPhone XS and the XS Max, which includes the powerful A12 Bionic processor. The TrueDepth camera that enables the Face ID facial detection is present at the front. In fact, the single primary camera relies on software-based trickery will enable the full gamut of portrait mode photography features too. The big change when compared with the iPhone XS is the LCD display instead of an OLED display.

