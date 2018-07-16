English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Set to Kick Off Today at 12 PM
The Amazon Prime Day Sale will be on for 36 years this year compared to last year’s 30 hours.
Amazon's Prime Day Sale all set to start at 12 pm today. The sale will be on for 36 years this year compared to last year’s 30 hours. Amazon's officially page gives a glimpse of the multiple deals and offers available for customers all over India.
The Prime Day Sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. With this sale, Amazon is looking to experiment with ultra-fast delivery and according to the company, some products will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep in just two hours. Apart from the exclusive deals and faster delivery, members of Amazon Prime will also have access to exclusive content on Prime Video, Prime Music and lightning deals before non-prime members.
Amazon will also be conducting flash sales during the Prime Day sale at regular intervals. The first flash sale will begin at 1 PM today. Although not all the offers are not known just yet, it is believed that Amazon will offer lucrative deals on its Echo devices, Amazon Fire TV Stick (up to 100 percent cashback).
Amazon is also expected to deliver a discount up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, up to 50 percent off on electronics and up to 70 percent off on home and outdoor items during the Prime Day sale. There would also be a 10 percent discount for customers making use of HDFC bank cards. To enhance the experience even further, Amazon India is said to be launching outlets with Virtual Reality across 11 malls in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
There will also be Amazon-exclusive smartphones deals on devices like the OnePlus 6, Redmi 5, RealMe 1. In fact, the OnePlus 6 Red will go on sale today. These smartphones are available for purchase on the Prime Now app before the Prime Day celebrations. Products which are available on the Prime Now app would fall under the category of faster delivery time. According to Amazon, products would have a delivery time of 2 hours for Prime members between 6 AM and Midnight.
