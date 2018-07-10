English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
Apart from the exclusive deals and faster delivery, members of Amazon Prime will also have access to exclusive content on Prime Video, Prime Music and lightning deals before non-prime members.
Amazon logo. (Representative image: Reuters)
Amazon is getting ready for one of its largest event which set to go live on July 16 in 17 countries. The Prime Day Sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. With this sale, Amazon is looking to experiment with ultra-fast delivery and according to the company, some products will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep in just two hours. Apart from the exclusive deals and faster delivery, members of Amazon Prime will also have access to exclusive content on Prime Video, Prime Music and lightning deals before non-prime members.
It is important to note that users currently using the 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime will also be eligible for the Prime Day Sale. Apart from this Airtel and Vodafone customers get an option to avail Amazon Prime membership free for one year. The Prime Day sale itself will begin at 12 PM on July 16 and continue till the end of the next day. The sale will be on for 36 years this year compared to last year’s 30 hours. Amazon has officially put up a page giving a glimpse of the multiple deals and offers which will be at hand to customers all over India.
Amazon is set to introduce almost 200 exclusive products during the Prime Day sale. The tech giants will also introduce new titles to Amazon Prime video during the course of seven days. Some of these include films like Dunkirk, Raazi, 102 Not Out and also Comicstaan, Amazon’s new exclusive show staring India's most famous comedians. Amazon will also be conducting flash sales during the Prime Day sale at regular intervals. The first flash sale will begin at 1 PM on July 16. Although not all the offers are not known just yet, it is believed that Amazon will offer lucrative deals on its Echo devices, Amazon Fire TV Stick (up to 100 percent cashback).
There will also be Amazon-exclusive smartphones deals on devices like the OnePlus 6, Redmi 5, RealMe 1. These smartphones are available for purchase on the Prime Now app before the Prime Day celebrations. Products which are available on the Prime Now app would fall under the category of faster delivery time. According to Amazon, products would have a delivery time of 2 hours for Prime members between 6 AM and Midnight. This deal comes after the recent launch of Amazon devices like Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite (Wi-Fi), Fire TV Sticks, Echo and Echo Dot on Prime Now.
Amazon is also expected to deliver a discount up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, up to 50 percent off on electronics and up to 70 percent off on home and outdoor items during the Prime Day sale. There would also be a 10 percent discount for customers making use of HDFC bank cards. To enhance the experience even further, Amazon India is said to be launching outlets with Virtual Reality across 11 malls in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
