Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in

If you are looking to splurge on a TV, the Amazon Prime Day Sale may have come at just the perfect time. Chinese electronics company TCL has launched three new 4K TVs in India, the 2019 line-up of smart TVs and they are available as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. There are three screen sizes—43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch with prices starting Rs 25,999.

The TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43P65US is priced at Rs 25,999 and offers 2 HDMI inputs, a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound, as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. If you want to exchange your old TV, you can get a maximum value of Rs 7,930 for that.

The TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50P65US TV is priced at Rs 30,990 and offers 3 HDMI inputs instead. The rest of the specifications, including a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant remain the same. The maximum exchange value for your existing TV will be Rs 12,396 if you are buying this TCL TV.

At the top of the ladder sits the TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55P65US variant. This is priced at Rs 36,999. This has a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant remain the same. Surprisingly enough, the maximum exchange value for your existing TV will be just Rs 2,040 if you are buying this TCL TV.

Then there is the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, which makes the price of these TCL 4K TVs even more enticing. If you are paying using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount with no upper limit on the discount amount.