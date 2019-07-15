Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Echo Show 5 Goes on Sale For Rs 5,399 And This May be Its Lowest Price Ever

The newest addition to Amazon’s expanding line-up of Echo smart devices in India is the Echo Show 5. This has gone on sale for the first time as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can buy the Echo Show 5 right now for Rs 5,399 before the prices return to the standard sticker of Rs 8,999.

The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display and runs the full gamut of the Amazon Alexa based services, including voice commands, Drop-in, the ability to control your smart home devices such as smart lighting, video calling and video streaming. You can currently have the Echo Show 5 in the black and white colour options.

This runs a MediaTek MT 8163 processor, has two microphones as well as a button to cut off the physical connection to the cameras and the microphones in case you are worried about the privacy of a conversation you may be having, for instance. The 5.5-inch display has a 960 x 480 resolution. There is a 1.65-inch speaker inside the Amazon Echo Show 5. This is larger than the 1.4-inch speaker in the Echo Spot, but the larger Echo Show is significantly ahead with two 10-watt audio drivers and a passive radiator with Dolby processing for what turns out to be fairly powerful sound.

The Amazon Echo Show can be an ideal companion on your bedside table or even your workstation, for the latest news briefing, music playback and video calls. The streaming apps compatible with the Echo Show 5 include Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Jio Saavn, Tunein, Hungama and Gaana. You can use your Facebook photos to customize the home screen. You can also get this to work with any smart cameras you may have at home and also plugs in with all the third-party apps, known as skills.