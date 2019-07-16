Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it

There is also an exchange offer in place for your older TV, with the maximum valuation set at Rs 2,080.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it
There is also an exchange offer in place for your older TV, with the maximum valuation set at Rs 2,080.
Loading...

This may just be a good time to buy a new television, if that is what your home needs right now. The Amazon Prime Day Sale has a rather interesting deal on the 43-inch Samsung UA43N5010ARXXL TV, which is priced at Rs 28,999. With the TV, you get an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free.

If you are paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,750 as well. And if you are paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get a 5 percent discount—and there is no ceiling on this discount. There is also an exchange offer in place for your older TV, with the maximum valuation set at Rs 2,080.

The Samsung UA43N5010ARXXL TV has a 43-inch Full HD LED panel with the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution panel. There are two HDMI ports, and the speakers have a combined sound output of 20-watts. The Amazon Fire TV Stick which is being bundled with this TV will add the smartness aspect, allowing you to access a whole gamut of video and media streaming services, including the Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Zee5 and more. The Fire TV Stick is currently selling for Rs 2,799 while the usual price is Rs 3,999.

