Amazon Prime Gaming Now Available in India; Free Games, In-Game Items at No Extra Cost
1-MIN READ

Amazon Prime Gaming Now Available in India; Free Games, In-Game Items at No Extra Cost

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 16:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Gaming India brings a host of freebies and games at no extra cost. (Image: Amazon)

Prime Gaming India brings a host of freebies and games at no extra cost. (Image: Amazon)

Gamers will now have access to a selection of free games, in-game items and currency, as well as unique packages through Amazon Prime Gaming if they are subscribed to Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Gaming has arrived in India to take a share of the gaming subscription pie currently dominated by PlayStation Plus and Xbox GamePass. The subscription service is available to all active Amazon Prime subscribers and can be accessed via the official Prime Gaming website. 

Gamers will now have access to a selection of free games, in-game items and currency, as well as unique packages through Amazon Prime Gaming.

Currently, players can claim a variety of free items and games, including— League of Legends, Quake, COD Season 1, EA Madden 23, FIFA 23, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Destiny 2 and Apex Legends. More games and freebies will be added to the service every month.

If you want to use the Prime Gaming service on your Amazon account, you can do so by following these steps:

  • Go to the Prime Gaming website and log in using your Amazon account.
  • If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you should be able to activate Prime Gaming.
  • To begin using the service, click the ‘activate’ button.

It’s important to note that you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber in order to access the Prime Gaming service. If you are not a Prime subscriber, you will not be able to activate the service.

Games will be available for a limited time—so quickly claim the games as soon as they are available. Moreover, to play certain games—users might have to install game launchers like Epic Games Launcher, or Origin, in case of EA Games.

December 20, 2022
December 20, 2022
