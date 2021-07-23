Amazon has announced a new ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ programme for its Prime members in India. Launched on the sidelines of Amazon’s annual Prime Day event, the programme will allow Prime members to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card. Additionally, under this programme, the customers can avail of six months of a free screen replacement, powered by Acko. The cost of screen replacement can be as high as 40 percent of device value, thereby eases customers’ post-purchase protection stress.

All other customers can take advantage of this offer by joining Prime membership for Rs 999 per year or Rs 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime. The membership also offers benefits such as free and fast delivery, access to Prime Video catalogue, ad-free music via Amazon Music, exclusive deals, and more. Customers between 18 and 24 years can also avail of the ‘Youth offer on Prime’ memberships and get 50 percent off through the two choices of plans. This will be available after verifying their age successfully. Amazon says that the Just for Prime scheme is currently available on phones from Redmi, Samsung, iQoo, Vivo, Mi, and Oppo.

Customers don’t have to do anything as special benefits come bundled with Prime membership. Amazon explains new Prime members can enjoy this offer immediately, and Advantage - Just for Prime is even available to members with a free trial version. Speaking more about free replacement, users will get six months of free screen replacement by default, and there is no action to be taken. “All modes of payments are eligible for the free screen Replacement programme. However, for the incremental three months NCEMI, you need to have an active credit line from our partner banks (ex: HDFC) and choose it while making the payment," the company explains. You can see all the popular FAQs here. Meanwhile, Amazon will host its Prime Day sales in India between July 26 and 27.

