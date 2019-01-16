Amazon Prime Music Introduces Hands Free Feature: Here Are The Details

Amazon Prime Music further deepens its focus on voice features with the introduction of Hands-Free feature that enables listeners an effortless. Starting today, Amazon Prime Music listeners can simply ask Alexa to play music wherever they go, while the app is open on any iOS and Android smartphones, without tapping the Alexa icon.Listeners can now directly ask Alexa to play music from their favourite movie soundtracks, play music by mood, activity, era, genre, artists or create a playlist just by asking while eliminating the need to tap the Alexa icon. When the Amazon Prime Music app is open and in the foreground on any iOS and Android smartphones, customers can utilize the innovative voice features they can use on Echo devices to play music and can now simply say, “Alexa” to play, pause, repeat, move back and forth between songs and much more.Commenting on the launch, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, said, “We want to make music listening as easy and enjoyable as possible. The launch of the Hands Free feature on the Amazon Prime Music app eliminates yet another step between you and your music, giving you the freedom from tapping the Alexa icon and simply asking for your favorite music. Since its initial launch in the US in 2018, providing Hands Free listening in the app has been one of the top requests by our listeners for the music app. And, today, Amazon Prime Music is making mobile music streaming even better by enabling this new functionality in our app for our listeners. This brings the voice-forward music listening experience that customers love on Echo devices to the rich, visual mobile app interface”.