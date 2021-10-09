Amazon Prime Rs 129 Monthly Plan Is Back, But There's A Caveat: All Details Here

Amazon has brought back its one-month Prime subscription in India. The monthly plan for Amazon Prime was removed earlier this year after new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India asked for the implementation of an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for recurring online payments. Amazon was offering only three months and annual plans for Prime until now. The monthly plan for Amazon Prime costs Rs 129. It, however, comes with a few caveats and cannot be purchased through an all-electronic methods.

The e-commerce giant has now listed three subscription options for Prime subscriptions - annual plan that costs Rs 999, a three-month plan that costs Rs 329, and the monthly plan that costs Rs 129. While the yearly and the three month plans can be purchased via Amazon through all electronic payment methods, the Rs 129 plan can only be purchased through credit cards or select debit cards.

Amazon’s terms and conditions page says that the Rs 129 monthly Prime subscription can be purchased via banks that have complied with RBI’s e-mandate guidelines. Banks that have not complied with RBI’s guidelines may not be able to process any requests for automated payments. It is due to these guidelines, that Amazon had discontinued new member sign-ups for Amazon Prime free trial until further notice.

The RBI mandate asks banks to deploy a one-time AFA for recurring payments worth up to Rs 5,000. Transactions above that will require AFA for every payment. The new guidelines were first introduced in 2019 and came into place on October 1 after several delays.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.