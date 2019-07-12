Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How Millennials Can Avail The Youth Offer

Just days ahead of the Prime Day Sale, Amazon India is offering a special offer on the Prime subscription. Called the Amazon Prime Youth Offer, customers who wish to subscribe and are between the age of 18-24 years can get the annual subscription for Rs 499. The Amazon Prime subscriptions otherwise are priced at Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. At this time, Amazon is also offering the Prime subscription at Rs 329 for 3 months, as against Rs 387.

The way this works is that a millennial who wishes to sign up for the Amazon Prime subscription can select the Youth Offer—this is available via the Amazon app and on the desktop as well. At this point, you have to pay Rs 999 to sign up. Amazon will require you to submit some identification and age verification documents as proof that you are indeed eligible for this offer. Once this is done, you will receive Rs 500 as cashback to your Amazon Pay account.

Prime is Amazon’s flagship subscription program that bundles a lot of services and offers as one bundle. These include subscription to the Amazon Prime Video subscription, Amazon Prime Music streaming service subscription as well as faster and free shipping options every time you shop on Amazon.

Incidentally, this is not an entirely new offer. Amazon had tied up with Vodafone India earlier in the summer to offer what is called the Vodafone Youth Offer on Amazon Prime. The way the Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime offer works is that you need to buy a new Vodafone prepaid mobile connection. At this time, you will have to provide the know your customer (KYC) documents as necessary. Basis these documents, and the age that is reflected, you will become eligible for the Vodafone Youth Offer on Amazon Prime. Once this is done and your new Vodafone prepaid number is activated, you must download the My Vodafone app (free on Android and iOS) and click on the Vodafone Youth Offer on Amazon Prime banner to activate the Amazon Prime subscription at Rs 499 for an year. You need to activate your membership within 2 days of purchase.

