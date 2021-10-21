Amazon Prime Subscription in India to Be Hiked Soon, Annual Plan Will Cost Rs 1499

Amazon has announced its plans to increase the cost of Amazon Prime membership in India by 50 percent. Due to the hike, the annual subscription will be available for Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 999. As per its website, the monthly and quarterly Prime plans will be revised as well. The development might leave many users unhappy as the company bundles a variety of services under one membership. At Rs 999 per year, Amazon Prime remains one of the most affordable subscriptions when compared to plans offered by streaming and e-commerce rivals like Netflix, Apple, Flipkart, and more.

The updated website highlights the quarterly Amazon Prime membership at Rs 459 instead of Rs 329, while the monthly subscription will carry a price tag of Rs 179 instead of Rs 129. Existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. However, after the price change, you can choose to renew your membership at the new price. It remains unclear when the revised pricing will roll out, but the site adds the company is planning to introduce these changes “very soon."

Amazon says existing Prime members can continue their membership at the current price till it expires. However, after the price change, users will need to get the membership at the new price. The Prime youth offer will be applicable after the price change as well. The company notes it will not charge your card for the new pricing automatically. Amazon has not clarified the specific reason for the hike, but is likely the Prime membership is a high demand in the country. As mentioned, Prime remains one of the most affordable subscriptions that offer free home delivery, access to Prime Videos and Music, and other benefits. Amazon may even consider improving its service with the price hike.

