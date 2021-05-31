Amazon Prime Subscription Now at Rs 499 for One Year: How You Can Avail the Offer

Amazon has announced a new Youth Offer, which is aimed at shoring up subscribers for its bundled Amazon Prime service. The subscription programme brings in multiple benefits, which include free and expedited delivery for e-commerce orders, access to Amazon Prime Video, Music, Reading (for eBooks) and more. With the ongoing Youth Offer promotion, Amazon Prime can be availed at effectively just 50 percent of its list price. The Prime membership from the global e-commerce giant typically costs Rs 329 per quarter and Rs 999 per year, and to avail the offer, users must be between 18 and 24 years of age.

How to get Amazon Prime Youth Offer

To avail the offer, be sure to go through the following steps. Note that Amazon has not specified an end date for its promotional offer, but given that these deals mostly run for limited periods, young users between 18 and 24 years of age should avail it as early as possible, if they so wish to.

To avail the offer, sign in (or sign up) to Amazon India from an account that does not already have a Prime membership, or already had a membership to the premium subscription service.

Ensure that you are logged in to your non-Prime Amazon account from its mobile app on an Android smartphone.

Once signed in, access the slide-out menu from the left of the screen, and tap on Prime.

Here, tap on subscribe, follow the on-screen instructions and pay Rs 999 for one year or Rs 329 for three months, to subscribe to Prime.

Once subscribed, head to the Amazon Pay tab in your app. From here, upload a government authorised identity proof and a selfie. The same will also work as your KYC (know your customer) documentation.

Following this, your identity and age will be automatically verified by Amazon. If you fall within the 18-24 age bracket, you will get the Youth Offer discount.

If you subscribed for one year, Rs 500 will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance. If you subscribed for three months, you will get Rs 165 cash back.

The offer is valid for availing only once, and the cash back will be credited within 48 hours of subscribing and uploading documents.

