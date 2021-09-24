Amazon Prime Video Gets 'Channels' That Brings Content From Other OTT Platforms

Amazon India has launched eight global and local streaming services under ‘Prime Video Channels’ - available directly on the platform in a move aimed at boosting its userbase. However, the new channels on Prime Video - available in a dedicated section, aren’t free and Prime members will need an add-on subscription. The benefit of the move is that Prime Video members will not need to browse through these channels individually and watch content directly from the platform. Prime members will be able to watch subscribed Prime Video Channels anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. The feature is already live in India.

In a press release, Amazon called the Prime Video Channels as an “intermediary," and users can enjoy content from OTT platforms, like Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, and ShortsTV. The e-commerce giant explains that Prime Video Channels benefits include “no-hassle login and billing" and “more choice" to members. Additionally, each channel is available with introductory pricing through the Prime Video platform. Currently, Eros Now, ShortsTV, and Discovery+ annual subscriptions are available at Rs 299 (each), while DocuBay annual add-on can be purchased at Rs 499. HoiChoi, a popular on-demand video streaming platform showcasing content in Bengali is available at Rs 599 per year. Both Lionsgate Play and ManoramaMAX annual subscriptions can be purchased at Rs 699. Lastly, MUBI that Focuses on classic and arthouse cinema costs Rs 1999 per year.

Speaking over the development, Chaitanya Divan, Head Prime Video Channels at Amazon Prime Video said, “As content choices explode, a single interface for discovery, streaming and payments, is a key need for customers and we aim to solve for this with the launch of Prime Video Channels." Amazon Prime subscription that includes access to the Prime Video catalogue is available at RS 999 annually. Users can also enjoy services from Amazon Music with the same subscription.

