Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Live In India Before Rest Of The World, Airtel Users Get First Access

Amazon has rolled out the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan in India, aimed at the mobile-only users. Amazon says that this new mobile-only video plan is being rolled out in India first, and will provide SD quality video streaming on smartphones. Amazon has partnered with Airtel, with the latter’s prepaid users getting a free 30-day trial for the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription with all prepaid bundles. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition will be priced at Rs 89 per month and will include all TV shows and movies content that is available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform as part of new bundles. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plan will compete directly against rival streaming service Netflix’s Mobile streaming plan that is priced at Rs 199 per month, though they are not partnering with any mobile service provider at this time.

Amazon and Airtel say that once the 30-day free trial is over, Airtel prepaid users can choose from a variety of prepaid plans and bundles to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plan. The Rs 89 recharge bundles Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and 6GB data for 28 days. The Rs 299 prepaid bundle includes Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription, unlimited local and national voice calls, 1.5GB data per day and has a validity of 28 days. There are also two more subscription options that allow access to the full Amazon Prime Video subscription. The Rs 131 recharge bundles the Amazon Prime membership for 30 days that includes Prime Video as well as the shopping, shipping and ad-free Amazon Music benefits. The Rs 349 prepaid bundle offers everything the Rs 131 recharge has, plus unlimited free local and national calls and 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days.

Amazon says that India is one of the fastest growing regions anywhere in the world and have high engagement rates. The idea behind the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription is to tap the much higher mobile broadband penetration on smartphones connecting to the 3G and 4G mobile networks. Alongside the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plan, users can still also choose from the complete Amazon Prime subscription that allows access to Prime Video on all devices including smart TVs for streaming in up to 4K UHD resolution, alongside other benefits such as access to exclusive shopping deals, faster delivery and ad-free and unlimited music streaming. The Amazon Prime subscriptions are priced at Rs 999 per year or Rs 129 per month.

“Smartphones powered by pre-paid connections and affordable data are ubiquitous to a large base of Indian customers – Mobile Edition will make Prime Video synonymous to quality entertainment for this large customer group,” says Sameer Batra, Director, Mobile Business Development, Amazon, in an official statement. “We are happy to partner with Amazon to democratize quality digital entertainment in India by leveraging Airtel’s core strengths of quality customers, deep distribution and best-in-class network for video,” says Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.