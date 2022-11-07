Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Yearly Plan Comes To India For Rs 599: What It Offers

Amazon is expanding its Prime Video userbase in India with its new Mobile edition yearly plan that costs Rs 599 for one year. The new plan is part of Amazon’s Prime Video offering, separate from its regular Prime subscription plans that are available in the country.

Amazon has seen the demand for mobile-based viewing among Indians with its special Mobile edition pack that was available through telcos in the country so far. And it clearly believes that a standalone pack in this direction will aid its growth in the number of users availing of its video streaming service.

The Prime Video Mobile Edition offers Amazon’s content in standard definition (SD) quality, and users can be on any mobile network to sign up for this plan. This plan only works on a phone, so you can only watch live matches, or Amazon’s original content through the Android and iOS apps. Interestingly, Amazon is giving users the option to download content via this plan for offline viewing.

It is possible that Amazon wants to appeal to the customers with the Prime Video Mobile edition, give them the chance to explore the catalogue, and once they feel convinced, switch to the higher-priced plans that let them watch shows on TV, and laptops up to 4K resolution.

This is the first time since its introduction in the Indian market that Amazon sees Prime Video as a viable product that has caught the eyes of viewers in the country. The standalone plan is similar to the Netflix Mobile version, but at Rs 599 for 12 months, it is undoubtedly cheaper than what the rival video streaming platform has to offer in the country.

The Prime Video Mobile Edition comes to Rs 50 for one month, while Netflix commands Rs 149 for its mobile-only plan, and Disney+ Hotstar has its mobile-centric service available for around Rs 41 per month.

