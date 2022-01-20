Amazon Republic Day Sale: Last-Minute Deals On Smartphones From Apple, Xiaomi And More

Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale will end after today. During the last day of the sale, buyers can avail some attractive deals one smartphones and accessories, and other gadgets. Buyers during Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale will also be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 with SBI credit cards. The Amazon Great Republic Day sale began on January 17 for all users and January 16 for Amazon Prime subscribers. During the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, buyers can avail attractive discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQoo, and more, along with other electronics and gadgets including earphones, smartwatches, tablets, smart TVs, and more. Let us take a look at some of the best last-minute smartphone deals during Amazon‘s Great Republic Day sale.

Starting with the Apple iPhone, buyers can purchase the iPhone 12 at a 14 percent discount. The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 52,999 for the 64GB storage variant, and Rs 61,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 75,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Apart from the iPhone 12, Samsung’s Galaxy M32 and Galaxy M32 5G are also available at an attractive discount. Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at Rs 12,999, while the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs 18,999, a Rs 7,000 discount over its Rs 25,999 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also available at a price of Rs 36,990 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

The iQoo Z5 is also available at a discount of up to 20 percent during the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, starting at a price of Rs 23,990. The more recent iQoo 7, on the other hand, is available at a 16 percent discount, starting at Rs 29,990, as against the Rs 34,990 sticker price. Buyers can also avail a Rs 3,000 extra off by applying a free coupon, bringing the price of the iQoo 7 down to Rs 26,990. The iQoo Z3 is also available at a price of Rs 17,990, and a Rs 2,000 extra discount that brings the price further down to Rs 15,990.

Smartphones from Xiaomi also see good deals during the Amazon sale. This includes the Redmi Note 10S going for a 19 percent discount, the Redmi Note 10 Pro available at a 14 percent discount, the Redmi Note 11T 5G selling for a 17 percent discount, and the Redmi 10 Prime also going for a 17 percent discount. The Redmi Note 10 5G is available for sale at a price of Rs 13,999, as against its Rs 16,999 sticker price. Further, the Mi 11X 5G premium smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999 as against the Rs 33,999 sticker price.

