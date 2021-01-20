Amazon Republic Day Sale Now Live in India: Best Deals on iPhone 12, AirPods Pro and Other Apple Products

Amazon India's Great Republic Day Sale is now live in India. The sale event that started for Prime members a day earlier, will conclude on January 23. As a part of the Republic Day celebrations in the country, the e-commerce giant is offering sale deals like instant discounts, no-cost EMI, and free delivery on a range of products such as smartphones, consumer electronics, smart TVs, and more, during the event. Similarly, several Apple products such as the iPhone 12 mini are also available with sale offers that effectively lower its market price. The Great Republic Day Sale is also showcasing products from Indian small and medium businesses across categories like fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, smart wearables, office products and stationaries. The event coincides with Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale.

Amazon says that customers during the Great Republic Day Sale can save extra money by availing a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards on regular and EMI transactions. Users can also enjoy cashback deals with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on a variety of products. Other offers like no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and other domestic and international banks is also available. Select smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and more are getting a temporary price cut as well, bundled with other deals. Meanwhile, here are some of the Apple products that you may want to check out at the Great Republic Day Sale.

iPhone 12 mini: The base 64GB of the smartphone is retailing at Rs 64,490 (MRP Rs 69,900) while the 128GB model is available at Rs 69,490 (MRP Rs 74,900). Until yesterday, the base model was available for as low as Rs 59,900. Customers can also avail deals like an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,000, no-cost EMI and cashback deals with Amazon Pay credit card. Users should note that the packaging does not include the charging brick. The iPhone 12 mini comes with the flagship A14 Bionic chipset, dual rear cameras, and MagSafe support.

iPhone 12: The vanilla iPhone 12 is also getting a price cut and can be purchased at Rs 82,900 (MRP Rs 84,900) for the 128GB model. It seems that the offer applies on the Black colour model, while the other colour options are available for the original price on Amazon. However, customers can lower its price with sale deals like 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards on regular and EMI transactions. Additionally, no-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available. The iPhone 12's specifications are similar to the iPhone 12 mini, and customers can choose between five colour options (Product Red, Black, White, Green, and Blue).

iPhone 7: The 32GB model of the iPhone 7 can be purchased at Rs 27,999 (MRP Rs 29,900) during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. In terms of offers, customers can purchase it with standard or no-cost EMI options. There's also an exchange offer worth Rs 11,000. The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display, A10 Fusion SoC, single 12-megapixel wide camera, and a Touch ID with haptic feedback.

Apple Watch Series 3: The smartwatch from Apple (42mm, GPS-enabled) currently retailing at Rs 18,900. Customers can enjoy offers such as free shipping, no-cost EMI (on select cards), and cashback deals with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Notable features of the Apple Watch 3 include GPS, optical heart sensor, and dual-core S3 processor. The Apple Watch is also touted to deliver 18 hours of battery life. It is not getting a price cut on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro: The TWS earbuds from Apple is selling at Rs 20,999, down from Rs 24,900 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, Siri voice assistant support, and more. The product does not include any exchange offer, though customers can avail no-cost EMI with select domestic and international credit cards, cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and Rs 150 cashback with Amazon Pay Later.