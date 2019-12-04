Amazon Rolls Out Alexa Voice Assistant For Low-Powered Devices

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that it is expanding the reach of its voice assistant Alexa by bringing it to low-powered devices. As of now, the Alexa Voice Service needs at least 100MB on-device RAM and an ARM Cortex 'A' class microprocessor. As per reports, this move will enable Alexa’s integration in devices with low-powered chips as well. Devices having RAM as low as 1MB will also be able to support this feature.

The brand is working on various features for Alexa and is primarily focusing on transferring processing, retrieving, buffering, and decoding Alexa abilities. The move is primarily to increase Alexa’s user base. Dirk Didascalou, Amazon's Vice President of Internet of Things said that it is easier to work on things when one is aware of the state of physical assets and that also helps in creating a lot of new services. Furthermore, Didascalou claimed that a lot of Amazon customers have wanted this feature.

AWS customers can also create their own machine learning image analysis thanks to a new feature added to Amazon Rekognition called Amazon Rekognition Custom Labels. AWS is also introducing more connectivity and control services to make life easier for IoT developers. These include Fleet Provisioning for AWS IoT Core, which makes it simpler to onboard a wide range of connected products, be it vacuum cleaners or construction excavators.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.