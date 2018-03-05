Amazon 'Samsung Carnival' Sale: Up to Rs 8,000 Cashback on Smartphones, Tablets And More

Amazon India is hosting a 4 day ‘Samsung Carnival’ sale from March 5 to March 8 wherein the e-commerce giant will be offering Samsung products at discounted prices. In addition, Amazon India is also offering cashbacks as well as exchange offers upon Samsung smartphones and other electronics like televisions, tablets, wearables, home appliances and like. The cashback offered during the Samsung Carnival Sale by up to Rs 8000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance on select Samsung devices. The mentioned cashback can be availed on Samsung smartphones from the Galaxy A, Galaxy On as well as Galaxy Note series.Samsung’s current flagship, Galaxy Note 8 is available at an effective price of Rs 59,900 at the ongoing Samsung Carnival sale, thanks to the Rs 8,000 Amazon Pay cashback. Apart from this, Amazon exclusive smartphones like the Galaxy A8+ and the Galaxy On7 Prime (32GB) are available for purchase with a Rs 4,000 cashback and Rs 2,000 cashback respectively, bringing their prices down to Rs 28,990 and Rs 10,990. Similarly, the 64GB variant of the Galaxy On7 Prime is available for Rs 12,990 with a Rs 2,000 cashback. More offerings from the Galaxy On series are under discount with the Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro retailing for Rs 6,490 and Rs 6,990 respectively.In addition to these discounts and cashbacks, Amazon India is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 1500 at the ongoing Samsung Carnival Sale. Smartphones listed under the exchange offer are Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Pro and other such mid-range smartphones by Samsung.Buyers can also avail a 5 percent cashback up to Rs 1250 upon the use of an SBI credit card for EMI transactions on products across categories like TVs, home appliances, laptops and more. The SBI cashback cannot be availed on smartphones, tablets or wearables. Though on Samsung smartphones, Paytm Mall cashback of up to Rs 10,000 can be availed.indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos