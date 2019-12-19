Amazon Setting-up New Headquarters for Upcoming High-Speed Satellite Internet Product

Amazon is upping its game for the Kuiper project, its forthcoming high-speed satellite internet product. The brand is coming up with a new headquarter and a research and development facility. The idea behind the project is that from a small satellite constellation operating in low earth orbit, Kuiper will provide internet connectivity to underserved communities, and in some cases, to people without any access at all, said a report.

“Amazon’s approach involves launching thousands of satellites to low earth orbit, over the course of multiple launches spanning multiple years. Using smaller satellites instead of large, single or small volume geostationary satellites (as has been the primary approach for satellite internet in the past) means you can potentially offer better service, with a wider reach, and at a lower ultimate cost,” added the report.

As of now, Kuiper does not have a timeline around deployment or availability for customers. But, what is certain is that Amazon is clearly investing in the project with this new dedicated facility, which will be located in Redmond, Washington, near Amazon’s overall home base in Seattle.

The report also said the new headquarters will cover 219,000 square feet across two separate buildings and will include research and development labs, office space and prototype manufacturing for onsite satellite hardware production. The people working on the Kuiper project will most probably move to the new headquarters, sometime during the next year.

