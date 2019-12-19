Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Amazon Setting-up New Headquarters for Upcoming High-Speed Satellite Internet Product

Amazon's Kuiper Project will provide internet connectivity from a small satellite constellation operating in low earth orbit.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amazon Setting-up New Headquarters for Upcoming High-Speed Satellite Internet Product
Image for representation.

Amazon is upping its game for the Kuiper project, its forthcoming high-speed satellite internet product. The brand is coming up with a new headquarter and a research and development facility. The idea behind the project is that from a small satellite constellation operating in low earth orbit, Kuiper will provide internet connectivity to underserved communities, and in some cases, to people without any access at all, said a report.

“Amazon’s approach involves launching thousands of satellites to low earth orbit, over the course of multiple launches spanning multiple years. Using smaller satellites instead of large, single or small volume geostationary satellites (as has been the primary approach for satellite internet in the past) means you can potentially offer better service, with a wider reach, and at a lower ultimate cost,” added the report.

As of now, Kuiper does not have a timeline around deployment or availability for customers. But, what is certain is that Amazon is clearly investing in the project with this new dedicated facility, which will be located in Redmond, Washington, near Amazon’s overall home base in Seattle.

The report also said the new headquarters will cover 219,000 square feet across two separate buildings and will include research and development labs, office space and prototype manufacturing for onsite satellite hardware production. The people working on the Kuiper project will most probably move to the new headquarters, sometime during the next year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram