Amazon Shares Fall 6 percent as Trump Renews Attack

Shares of Amazon.com Inc fell 6 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump again attacked the online retailer over the pricing of its deliveries through the United States Postal Service and promised unspecified changes. "Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money-losing Post Office makes money with Amazon," Trump tweeted. "They lose a fortune, and this will be changed. Also, our full tax-paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!"Shares of the company were down 5.9 percent at $1,362.48, wiping out nearly $45 billion from its market value. Trump has been vocal about his opposition to Amazon's use of the postal service and Monday's tweet adds to investor worries that the company could see more regulation. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.On Saturday, Trump tweeted that if the post office "increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 billion." The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in November reported a decline in annual revenue, hurt by a drop in first-class and marketing mail, offset partly by an increase in package delivery. The postal service has also been posting losses mainly because of payments, more than $5 billion a year as mandated by Congress to pre-fund the service's future retirees' healthcare.The passage of postal reform legislation could alleviate USPS’s pension obligations, give it more pricing power and allow the agency to be more competitive, analysts said. "We believe the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has gained share from Amazon which is helping the USPS stay afloat," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote. Details of Amazon's payments to the USPS are not publicly known, but some Wall Street analysts have estimated it pays the postal service roughly half what it would to United Parcel Service Inc or FedEx Corp to deliver a package.