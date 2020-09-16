Amazon Smart Plugs With Alexa Support Launched in India at Rs 1,999

Amazon has introduced its Alexa enabled smart plugs for the Indian audience. According to the company, these smart plugs can be used to control your appliances using the Alexa app on your smartphone or an Alexa-equipped smart speaker. The way this works is that it acts as a bridge between your wall socket and the appliance or electronic device that you want to power up.

The Smart Plug comes with a standard 3-pin design suited for Indian sockets and is rated for 220V to 240V at maximum 6A for input and output. The plug comes with an on/ off switch along with an LED indicator. It is limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and one can control it using the Alexa app on their Android, iOS, or even a Fire OS device. If you have an Echo speaker with Alexa, you can control the smart plug with your voice after you have set it up in the app. For instance, if you have your water heater plugged in through the smart plug, you can just say ‘Alexa, turn on the geyser’ and the plug should power it on. You can power up a variety of things with the Smart Plug like your mobile charger, night lamp, TV, electric kettle and so on. The performance and accuracy however may vary depending on the range of your wireless internet.

The new Amazon Smart Plug is priced at Rs 1,999 available in a white colour option. You can get your Smart Plus along with an Echo Dot for Rs 4,498 or an Echo Dot with Clock at Rs 5,498.