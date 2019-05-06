Amazon Summer Days Sale 2019: Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on Sale at 12PM Today

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 7 a few days back in India and the smartphone will be available from 12PM today. The flash sale is part of the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2019. The Redmi 7 is available in a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option priced at Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version will cost Rs 8,999. Additionally, Reliance Jio is bundling double data offer for up to 4 years and Rs 2,400 cashback with the smartphone.The budget smartphone from Redmi’s stable brings a decent set of specifications to the table, and is available in India in two variants. The budget smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, along with an option for either 2GB memory and 32GB storage, or 3GB memory and 32GB storage. While 2GB may seem prohibitively low in today’s day and age, the Redmi 7 is still at par with the configurations that smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 offer.In terms of other specifications, the Redmi 7 sports a 4,000mAh battery, while to the rear of the phone is a dual camera setup. This setup is powered by a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor that will aid with colours, brightness and depth, including what Xiaomi calls ‘AI portrait mode’. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera with a waterdrop notch, at the top of the 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.