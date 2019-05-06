Amazon Summer Days Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Accessories For PUBG Lovers

Apart from having the right processing power, owning the right set of accessories is important if you want to ace your skills, especially if you love earning that chicken dinner in PUBG. The ongoing Amazon Summer Days sale is offering a variety of deals on a bunch of categories including electronics, clothes, appliances, and more. So today we thought of listing down some of the best deals for someone who has been planning to take the next step into PC gaming.The G502 is an impressive mouse which features Logitech’s advanced Hero 16k optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy offering 200 to 16,000 DPI, customizable RGB lighting, custom game profiles, and repositionable weights. Originally priced at Rs 6,495 you can grab this for Rs 3,999.If you talk about gaming accessories, you cannot skip Razer. The high-precision Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard with soft cushioned individual backlit gaming keys that can be fully programmed and can offer 16.8 million color options. Note, this isn’t s mechanical keyboard, so if you are looking for something with a satisfying ‘click’ then you should check out our next recommendation. The Razer Cynosa Chroma is available for Rs 3,299 as opposed to the Rs 5,399 price tag.If you are looking for a mechanical keyboard, the Logitech G413 is selling on Amazon for Rs 4,999 which is originally priced at Rs 7,495. You don’t get fancy RGB lighting, but you do get USB passthrough, brushed 5052 aluminum-magnesium alloy finish and Logitech’s own Romer-G tactile mechanical switches.SteelSeries is known for making premium gaming accessories. The Arctis Raw is a solid pair of gaming headphones which apart from Windows PC, supports all platforms including Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Mac. The headphones come with 40mm drivers, a detachable microphone and on-ear controls. You buy this for Rs 3,299, which is down from its original claimed price of Rs 7,999.Probably is the most important aspect when you are gaming is audio. This little accessory is pretty useful as it can turn your stereo speaker or earphones into 7.1 channel environment. It comes with a built-in volume knob and buttons to quickly mute your mic or headset/speaker mic. You can grab this for just Rs 499 during the Amazon Summer Days sale.