English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Summer Days Sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 And More
Xiaomi has announced a series of exciting offers for Mi Fans as part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
Amazon Summer Sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 And More in Line up
Loading...
Amazon's Summer Days sale is now live. For Prime members, the Summer Says sale begins today that is May 3 and will continue until May 7. During the Summer sale, Amazon India is offering big discounts on smartphones across segments and brands including on the OnePlus 6T, the Redmi 6, the Samsung Galaxy S9, among others. Xiaomi has announced a series of exciting offers for Mi Fans as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The company says that during the sale it will offer some of its popular products -- including the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Mi A2, as well as the recently launched Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 among others at attractive price points. Xiaomi has announced a series of exciting offers for Mi Fans as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The company says that during the sale it will offer some of its popular products including the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Mi A2, as well as the recently launched Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 among others at attractive price points.
During the Amazon Summer Sale, the Redmi 6 3GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB variants will be available on Amazon for the discounted price of Rs 1,000 bringing its price down to Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499. The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 will also be available during the sale. The Redmi 7 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants as such will be made available to buyers for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, and Redmi Y3 will be available for Rs 9,999.
Additionally, the Redmi 6 Pro is also available on sale and will be sold during the Sale for a discounted price of Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 -- down from Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The Mi A2 is being made available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999 -- a flat Rs 1,000 discount - for its 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage variants.
During the Amazon Summer Sale, the Redmi 6 3GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB variants will be available on Amazon for the discounted price of Rs 1,000 bringing its price down to Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499. The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 will also be available during the sale. The Redmi 7 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants as such will be made available to buyers for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, and Redmi Y3 will be available for Rs 9,999.
Additionally, the Redmi 6 Pro is also available on sale and will be sold during the Sale for a discounted price of Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 -- down from Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The Mi A2 is being made available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999 -- a flat Rs 1,000 discount - for its 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage variants.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 And More
- Star Wars’ Chewbacca, Actor Peter Mayhew, Passes Away at 74
- Tata Harrier Road Test Review – A Beautiful Beast
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results