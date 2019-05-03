Amazon Summer Days Sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 And More

Amazon's Summer Days sale is now live. For Prime members, the Summer Says sale begins today that is May 3 and will continue until May 7. During the Summer sale, Amazon India is offering big discounts on smartphones across segments and brands including on the OnePlus 6T, the Redmi 6, the Samsung Galaxy S9, among others. Xiaomi has announced a series of exciting offers for Mi Fans as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The company says that during the sale it will offer some of its popular products -- including the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Mi A2, as well as the recently launched Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 among others at attractive price points. Xiaomi has announced a series of exciting offers for Mi Fans as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The company says that during the sale it will offer some of its popular products including the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Mi A2, as well as the recently launched Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 among others at attractive price points.During the Amazon Summer Sale, the Redmi 6 3GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB variants will be available on Amazon for the discounted price of Rs 1,000 bringing its price down to Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499. The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 will also be available during the sale. The Redmi 7 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants as such will be made available to buyers for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, and Redmi Y3 will be available for Rs 9,999.Additionally, the Redmi 6 Pro is also available on sale and will be sold during the Sale for a discounted price of Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 -- down from Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The Mi A2 is being made available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999 -- a flat Rs 1,000 discount - for its 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage variants.