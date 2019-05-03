English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Summer Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite And More
Amazon is hosting a new sale ahead of the holiday period for its electronics sections, called the Summer Days sale, the sale starts from May 4 and will last until May 7.
Amazon Summer Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite And More
Loading...
Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, is offering exciting discounts on its premium range of smartphones, which includes Huawei Y9, Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro and P30 lite from 3rd to 7th May 2019, exclusively on Amazon.in. During the five days sale on Amazon, the company is giving an opportunity to grab its smartphones on a discounted price. Many other offers are also applicable during the summer sale like instant discounts, No Cost EMI, Exchange sweetener, bundle offers, etc.
Huawei Y9 2019
Huawei Y9 houses a 6.5" screen and massive 4000mAh battery. The device will be exclusively available at Rs. 13,999- during Amazon summer sale. The phone was originally priced at Rs 15,990 and with exclusive discount of Rs. 2000, the Huawei Y9 is available at its lowest price ever. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 6 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
During the Amazon summer sale, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at Rs 64990 along with an additional exchange offer of Rs 4000 which will give an additional discount to consumers over and above the regular Amazon exchange offer. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
Huawei P30 Pro
The quad-camera setup of Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a Time of Flight sensor- all of which come together to create incredible photos and videos making the smartphone the world’s best camera smartphone as per DxoMark’s ratings.
Huawei P30 Pro will be available at Rs 71,990/- with a host of exciting offers during summer sale, including an exclusive bundle with the HUAWEI Watch GT for Rs 2,000 extra. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
Huawei P30 lite
The P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship level features like stunning design, ultra wide camera lens and 32 MP camera. The smartphone will be available with lucrative offers in summer sale like No-cost EMI and exchange sweetener of Rs 2000 ensuring an additional discount to consumers beyond regular exchange benefits. The no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit card, credit card, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
Huawei Y9 2019
Huawei Y9 houses a 6.5" screen and massive 4000mAh battery. The device will be exclusively available at Rs. 13,999- during Amazon summer sale. The phone was originally priced at Rs 15,990 and with exclusive discount of Rs. 2000, the Huawei Y9 is available at its lowest price ever. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 6 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
During the Amazon summer sale, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at Rs 64990 along with an additional exchange offer of Rs 4000 which will give an additional discount to consumers over and above the regular Amazon exchange offer. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
Huawei P30 Pro
The quad-camera setup of Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a Time of Flight sensor- all of which come together to create incredible photos and videos making the smartphone the world’s best camera smartphone as per DxoMark’s ratings.
Huawei P30 Pro will be available at Rs 71,990/- with a host of exciting offers during summer sale, including an exclusive bundle with the HUAWEI Watch GT for Rs 2,000 extra. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
Huawei P30 lite
The P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship level features like stunning design, ultra wide camera lens and 32 MP camera. The smartphone will be available with lucrative offers in summer sale like No-cost EMI and exchange sweetener of Rs 2000 ensuring an additional discount to consumers beyond regular exchange benefits. The no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit card, credit card, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Varun Dhawan is Beach Ready on Grazia’s Latest Cover
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results