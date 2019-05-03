Amazon Summer Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite And More

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, is offering exciting discounts on its premium range of smartphones, which includes Huawei Y9, Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro and P30 lite from 3rd to 7th May 2019, exclusively on Amazon.in. During the five days sale on Amazon, the company is giving an opportunity to grab its smartphones on a discounted price. Many other offers are also applicable during the summer sale like instant discounts, No Cost EMI, Exchange sweetener, bundle offers, etc.Huawei Y9 houses a 6.5" screen and massive 4000mAh battery. The device will be exclusively available at Rs. 13,999- during Amazon summer sale. The phone was originally priced at Rs 15,990 and with exclusive discount of Rs. 2000, the Huawei Y9 is available at its lowest price ever. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 6 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.During the Amazon summer sale, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at Rs 64990 along with an additional exchange offer of Rs 4000 which will give an additional discount to consumers over and above the regular Amazon exchange offer. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.The quad-camera setup of Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a Time of Flight sensor- all of which come together to create incredible photos and videos making the smartphone the world’s best camera smartphone as per DxoMark’s ratings.Huawei P30 Pro will be available at Rs 71,990/- with a host of exciting offers during summer sale, including an exclusive bundle with the HUAWEI Watch GT for Rs 2,000 extra. A no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit cards, credit cards, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.The P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship level features like stunning design, ultra wide camera lens and 32 MP camera. The smartphone will be available with lucrative offers in summer sale like No-cost EMI and exchange sweetener of Rs 2000 ensuring an additional discount to consumers beyond regular exchange benefits. The no-cost EMI option scheme of up to 9 months is available on all debit card, credit card, Amazon pay and BFL transactions.