Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 Available With Rs 13,090 Discount

The Apple iPhone 13 is getting a big discount on Amazon during its ongoing Summer Sale event. The base 128GB model is retailing at Rs 66,900, while the same model is selling at Rs 79,990 on the Apple India e-store. Similarly, the 256GB storage option is available at Rs 79,490 instead of MRP Rs 89,900. The top 512GB storage is retailing at Rs 99,490 instead of MRP Rs 1,09,990. Customers must note that prices on e-commerce sites during sale fluctuate based on demand and supply, and these prices may change in the coming days. Additionally, some colour variants may also get out of stock soon, so if you’re planning to buy the latest iPhone 13, here’s your chance.

That being said, customers can choose between Midnight Black, Product Red, Blue, Olive Green, Pink, and Starlight White options. It appears the Green colour variant is slightly more expensive at starting Rs 71,900 despite the price cut. Amazon is offering bank deals to lower the current selling price as a part of the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale offer. Customers can use an exchange offer worth up to Rs 12,900 coupled with a no-cost EMI option.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 series launched in four variants in September 2021. We get the iPhone 13 Mini, regular iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, it is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. iPhone 13 has a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel sensors, and on the front also it has a 12-megapixel shooter. It runs on the iOS 15 version out of the box. Overall, the phone looks similar to the iPhone 12, with slight changes such as a smaller notch. Apart from a more efficient processor, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13’s features are quite similar.

