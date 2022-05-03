Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Goes Live on May 4: Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Earphones and More

Amazon is hosting a Summer Sale on its platform from May 4 onwards, where customers can enjoy temporary price cuts on a host of gadgets and electronics. The company has already announced some deals for the event to help users create their comprehensive shopping list. Apart from the price cuts, customers with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, RBL Bank debit and credit cards can enjoy 10 percent off on select items. As usual, Amazon Prime customers can enjoy free delivery on eligible items. Amazon is also offering exchange offers and a no-cost EMI payment mode to help customers to reduce the retailing price of the device.

It remains unclear when the sale event will conclude, therefore, customers must be ready with their shopping list as soon as the sale goes live. In case you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, TWS earbuds, and other smart gadgets, here’s a list you can consider.

Smartphones: Amazon says smartphones from big brands like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung will get up to 40 percent off. If you’re planning to get a new phone, here are some devices that will be available with a discount.

Affordable Smartphones (Under Rs 20,000)

Samsung Galaxy M33: Rs 17,999

iQoo Z6 5G: Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 11S: Rs 16,499

Mid-Budget Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Rs 22,499 (including Bank offers)

Vivo V21 5G: Rs 25,990

Oppo F21 Pro: Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Rs 23,999

Premium Smartphones

Mi 11X Pro: Rs 34,999

iQoo 9 SE 5G: Rs 33,990

Samsung Galaxy A52s: Rs 32,499

Apple iPhones

Apple iPhone SE 3 (64GB): Rs 43,900

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs 66,900

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,19,900

Wireless and True Wireless Earphones: Smartphone accessories and earphones are also getting discounts at the Amazon Summer Sale fest. Amazon says wireless earphones are getting up to 78 percent off. We are looking at some of the most notable wireless audio products.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Rs 1,899

Realme Buds Q2: Rs 1,999

OnePlus Buds Z2: Rs 4,599

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Rs 6,990

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): Rs 8,990

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): Rs 16,499

Amazon Products: Customers can also check Amazon’s in-house Alexa enabled devices. These will help you upgrade your home.

Amazon Smart Plug (works with Alexa): Rs 999

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: Rs 2,899

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 2,249

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo: Rs 2,299

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB): Rs 11,299

Smart TVs: Customers can check out these 4K smart-TVs at the Amazon Summer Sale fest. Some TVs are available with an Amazon coupon to reduce the price, so customers must check that out.

Mi (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X: Rs 29,999

OnePlus (43-inch) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: Rs 29,999

Redmi (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50: Rs 32,999

Sony Bravia (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-43X74: Rs 46,990

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.