Amazon Summer Sale to Begin on 4 May: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, iPhone X And More

Amazon is gearing up to host its 'Summer Sale' in India from 4-7 May. The annual festival will bring a host of offers and discounts on smartphones, electronics, and other categories. During the sale smartphones such as OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Samsung Galaxy M10, iPhone X and more have already been teased on Amazon and while the Summer Sale will begin for Amazon Prime members on May 3 at 12 pm (noon) IST. Amazon Prime members will get early access to all the deals on the whole range of electronics. On the other hand, smartphones such as Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Oppo R17 Pro will be made available with exchange bonus over the stipulated exchange discount.Amazon Summer Sale will offer speakers starting at Rs. 999, memory cards and pen drives starting at Rs. 179, and fitness trackers starting at Rs. 1,299. During the Amazon Summer sale, headphones will be listed starting from Rs. 349, PC gaming accessories will be listed from Rs. 249, keyboards and mice will be available starting from Rs. 99, and laptop bags and sleeves will be available from Rs. 499 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2019.Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Amazon says over 5,000 electronics products will also be a part of the sale.