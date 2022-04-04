Amazon To Have A ‘Tata Problem’ To Tackle Starting April 7

Tata will take on Amazon and other e-commerce players in India with the launch of its new super app. Dubbed as Tata Neu, this ‘super app’ is launching this week on April 7 as per the company’s teaser on the Google Play Store. Tata Neu is the next so-called super app in the market, which basically caters to all the services on the same app.

Tata Neu app listing on the Google Play Store talks about services like shopping, dining, travel and a few more that will be provided through on platform.

Tata wants a piece of the e-commerce market with its own super app for consumers. Here’s everything you need to know about Tata Neu and what it brings to consumers later this week.

Services Offered Via Tata Neu

From multiple reports, it has become clear that Tata Neu will have all the services packed into a single interface. After that, you can decide whether you want to shop, buy flight ticket, or even buy groceries for your home. The mention of these services on the Tata Neu app description on the Play Store makes it evident that a one-stop platform is on its way to consumers on April 7 and we are eager to see how Tata Neu promises to offer these services.

Tata Neu app download size is 54MB and is now available to everyone on both Android and iOS devices.

Tata benefits a lot from its recent acquisitions in the industry. The conglomerate has Air India as its travel subsidiary, which was bought from the government. It has also bought startups like BigBasket for groceries, 1mg was acquired for pharmacy retail, and you also have Croma as its in-house electronics brand. Not to forget Tata Sky or Tata Play as the direct-to-home network provider. So, having all these brands in its kitty allows Tata Neu to operate various services without offering multiple apps.

Main Features of Tata Neu

Tata Neu becomes your one-stop destination for payments as well. You can pay via the QR code system at any kirana store, or mall using the UPI payment option provided through Tata Pay UPI. Use Tata Neu to make payments for the power bill, your prepaid/postpaid mobile number, DTH and even fixed internet service.

What Does Tata Neu App Look Like

From our early glimpse of the Tata Neu app, its interface looks fairly simple and designed in such a manner that anybody from a kid to an elderly person uses it without any issues.

The main block interface has all the services clearly mentioned, and by tapping on these buttons you are directed toward each service offered by Tata Neu.

The Tata Group has been slowly shaping up Tata Neu to become a reliable choice for all users and help smartphone users to reduce their dependency on numerous apps for various services.

Tata Neu could be the answer to that but how does it work and does it match up to the hype, all that will become in a few days’ time.

