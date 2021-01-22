News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Tech»Amazon To Hike Fees For Spanish Users After New Digital Tax
1-MIN READ

Amazon To Hike Fees For Spanish Users After New Digital Tax

Amazon To Hike Fees For Spanish Users After New Digital Tax

Amazon will raise fees for Spanish companies using its platform by 3% from April after the government imposed a digital tax, a company document seen by Reuters showed.

MADRID: Amazon will raise fees for Spanish companies using its platform by 3% from April after the government imposed a digital tax, a company document seen by Reuters showed.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed the so-called Google tax, which Spain began charging on revenues of large digital companies from Jan. 21, would hit users of its services.

Countries around the world are examining ways to tax global tech companies on revenues generated in their economies in the absence of wider agreement on how to tackle their growing role in business and commerce.

The spokesman added that Amazon advocates a global approach rather than taxes imposed by individual countries.

The Amazon document confirmed an earlier report by Spanish online media El Confidencial.

Amazon announced a similar move in France after the government there also approved a “Google tax”.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...