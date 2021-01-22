News18 Logo

Amazon To Raise Fees On Spanish Vendors Due To New Digital Tax - Report

Amazon To Raise Fees On Spanish Vendors Due To New Digital Tax - Report



MADRID: U.S. tech giant Amazon will raise fees for Spanish companies using its platform to sell their wares in response a digital tax imposed by the government, El Confidencial reported on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

El Confidencial said Amazon would raise fees by 3% from April, citing documents sent by the tech firm to vendors.

The online news site added that officials from Amazon had confirmed the digital tax would impact its customers and vendors.

From January, Spain started charging a 3% tax on large digital companies’ revenues, dubbed the “Google tax”.

Amazon announced a similar move in France after the government there also approved a “Google tax”.


