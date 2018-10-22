English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon To Roll Out 4 New Alexa Built-in Devices Next Month
All four devices will be available beginning next month, enabling customers to ask questions, play music, control smart home devices and more, the AVS said in a statement.
Four Indian manufacturers on Monday announced to launch new products like portable headsets, smart speakers and set-top boxes with the Amazon Alexa built-in. The hardware manufacturers are iBall, Sirena Technologies, boAt and MyBox who have integrated Alexa into their products with the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) which enables developers to integrate Alexa directly into their products, bringing the convenience of voice control to any connected device.
All four devices will be available beginning next month, enabling customers to ask questions, play music, control smart home devices and more, the AVS said in a statement. "Breathe-M" from iBall is a wireless Bluetooth over-ear headset with built-in Mic for just Rs 2,225 while "Vood" by Sirena Technologies is touted as one of the world's smallest portable smart speakers for Rs 2,699.
"boAt Stone 700A" is a shock and water proof smart speaker for Rs 7,999 and "MyBox" Alexa Kit for the set-top box (STB), paired with a voice remote, costs just Rs 1,999. Earlier Alexa built-in devices that were launched in India were Pulse 3 and Plus 3 Max headphones from Motorola for Rs 1,599 and Rs 2,599, respectively and Bose Home Speaker 500, Bose Soundbar 500, and Soundbar 700 for Rs 39,000, Rs 59,000 and Rs 79,000, respectively.
Amazon last month launched a new line-up of Echo devices and an Echo companion device in India. At Rs 4,499, Echo Dot comes with a new speaker for crisper sound and an updated fabric design. Echo Plus with a built-in Zigbee hub, an upgraded speaker and a new design will cost Rs 14,999. With Echo Sub, you can add rich bass to music playback on Echo devices for Rs 12,999. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping this month while Echo Sub will be available later this year.
