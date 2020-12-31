Amazon To Soon Launch Its Future Engineer Computer Education Programme in India, Job Posting Hints

Seattle-based tech giant Amazon is planning to launch its childhood-to-career programme Future Engineer in India, according to a recently-spotted job listing. The Future Engineer program from Amazon debuted in the US in January last year, aimed at funding computer science classes to help students learn coding and computers. Amazon is currently hiring for a manager to lead the Amazon Future Engineer programme in India. This comes about a year after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visited India and announced the company's $1 billion investment to digitise small and medium businesses in the country.

The job posting, first spotted by TechCrunch, hints that Amazon is planning to launch the Future Engineer program sometime in 2021. "“The initial research for Amazon Future Engineer in India is currently underway and we look to the chosen candidate to dive deep into operationalising the programme to what is relevant for India and the student needs,” the job posting said. While the job posting is for Bengaluru (Amazon India headquarters), the programme is likely to be introduced pan India.

Since its launch, Amazon Future Engineer has been expanded to more than 5,000 school and 550,000 students in the US, according to Amazon. The programme is touted to be aimed at educating students from the 'underrepresented and underserved' communities each year. It includes scholarships of $10,000 (roughly Rs 7.32 lakh) that are given to 100 students every year. Amazon also offers the scholarship recipients a guaranteed pair internship at its office after their first year of college.

Amazon has already committed to invest of $6.5 billion (roughly Rs 47,580 crores) in the country and has promised to create as many as a million new jobs in India by 2025. In July last year, Amazon launched an app called JEE Ready, which was recently rebranded as Amazon Academy. It is designed to help students prepare for IIT-JEE.

Apart from Amazon, Google and Microsoft have also long shown interest in Indian students. Facebook, earlier this year, invested in ed-tech startup Unacademy and tied up with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for training students on digital safety and augmented reality.