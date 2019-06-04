Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Amazon to Soon Let Customers Try L'Oreal's Makeup Products in VR, Before Buying

The technology by L'Oreal-owned ModiFace will allow customers to try out cosmetics in virtual reality through their smartphones, before making the purchase.

Reuters

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon to Soon Let Customers Try L'Oreal's Makeup Products in VR, Before Buying
The technology by L'Oreal-owned ModiFace will allow customers to try out cosmetics in virtual reality through their smartphones, before making the purchase. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

L’Oreal’s virtual reality business ModiFace will provide make-up testing technology to Amazon, the French beauty group said on Tuesday, allowing customers of the shopping site to try on lipsticks using mobile phone videos or photos. The contract goes beyond make-up tests solely for L’Oreal’s own brands, which include Maybelline and Lancome, but is limited to lipsticks for now.

The companies did not provide any financial details. The service will launch in the United States and Japan in mid-2019. L’Oreal bought ModiFace in March 2018 as it invests in technology, develops “smart” sensory brushes that tell people how to care for their hair or virtual tests for a generation of “selfie”-obsessed consumers. The Canadian company specializes in augmented reality and artificial intelligence applied to the beauty world.

L’Oreal has already used ModiFace to help further its own online sales, pairing up with Facebook so that people on the social media network can do virtual make-up tests and shop for its labels such as Urban Decay and NYX. Amazon, meanwhile, has just launched its own beauty and skincare line called ‘Belei’, capitalizing on soaring demand for creams and skin treatments. The shopping site sells lipsticks from a range of brands and L’Oreal rivals including Estee Lauder’s Clinique, or Revlon.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram