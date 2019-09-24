Amazon True Wireless Earbuds to be Inexpensive, Launch with Step Tracking and Alexa

Amazon is reportedly adding a pair of true wireless earbuds to its portfolio of Alexa-powered products. The device, which is touted to launch alongside other devices at Amazon's hardware event tomorrow, September 25, will not just feature the Alexa AI assistant inside, but also come with a set of health tracking features, courtesy an onboard accelerometer that can track steps, pace and provide corresponding calorie counts.

Further, the Amazon true wireless earbuds are expected to be priced inexpensively, as Amazon aims to take on Apple's supremacy in this category. The Apple AirPods have been trendsetters in the true wireless earbuds segment, with seamless ease of usage making it the undisputed leader in the category at the moment. With AirPods accounting for nearly 60 percent of all shipments in the true wireless segment, Amazon reportedly aims to provide its earbuds as an inexpensive, feature rich option for users of Android devices, as well as those using iOS but not willing to spend the asking price of the AirPods.

Fitness features on true wireless earbuds have been talked about for a while. Some time ago, an Apple patent had detailed how the company envisions earbuds that may carry sensors to detect falls, track heartbeat and offer a full suite of fitness and health services. While the Amazon earbuds, by the sound of it, may not come with the entire feature set, it can still offer a basic range of fitness features to increase its overall appeal.

The presence of Alexa may further expand what users can do with the earbuds. For instance, Alexa in true wireless earbuds can be used for live queries on the move, spontaneous reminders and more, along with synchronising with the rest of the Alexa ecosystem. However, there have been no words yet regarding its potential pricing, but going by the 'inexpensive', the device may be priced well within the Rs 5,000 mark.

