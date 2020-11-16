Amazon Unveils STEP Programme to Support 7 Lakh Sellers in India

Amazon India has launched a new programme namely STEP - a performance-based benefits initiative to help the seven lakh sellers on its platform to accelerate their growth. The company explains that the programme simplifies the seller experience by providing "customised and actionable" recommendations that would enable them to improve key customer experience metrics. Some of the options to improve customer experience metrics via STEP include the ability to control cancellation rate, late dispatch rate, return rate, among others. Amazon says that based on their performance, sellers can unlock benefits across multiple levels such as 'Basic,' 'Standard,' 'Advanced,' 'Premium' and more.

The e-commerce giant further says that seller through the STEP programme can track their performance, benefits, and growth in real-time through the STEP Dashboard on Seller Central. Once the seller unlocks either of the tiers based on performance, it would have access to benefits like online and offline training, fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, priority seller support, and world-class free account management. Amazon states that starting December 1, all Indian sellers on the platform will enjoy 'Standard' benefits up to March 31, 2021. However, from April 1, 2021, sellers would be eligible for the tier-wise benefits based on the quarterly performance (from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021). "All sellers will get an opportunity to upgrade their level and corresponding benefits based on their performance every quarter," the company said.

Speaking about the launch of STEP for Indian sellers, Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary says that the programme provides "objective and transparent criteria" along with benefits to help retailers improve their performance in a predictable manner. "We have spent time obsessing over every detail of the STEP program and carefully crafting each element to ensure our valuable sellers can provide a great customer experience and in turn, grow and be successful on Amazon," he added.

Besides the launch of the STEP programme, Amazon is also revising the fee structure for sellers that was earlier deferred to after Diwali. The revised structure will come into place starting December 1, and the fees are also linked to STEP levels and include a waiver on weight handling fees and lightning deal fee as part of STEP benefits. Moreover, Amazon says that there will be a reduction in closing fee charges for products in the low price range ( Rs 250 to Rs 500) and zero disposal fees for items shipped from Amazon fulfilment centres.

Earlier this month, Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary also told News18 that the company is ensuring that small business partners manage to revive business amid the COVID 19 pandemic. During the Amazon Great Indian Finale Days sale that concluded last week, the company also listed a host of products from small and medium businesses in India on Amazons' Local Shops, Launchpad, Amazon Saheli and Amazon Karigar.