Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Amazon US Urged to Ban Delivery Contractors that Violate Labour Law

A letter has been filed by three US senators to Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to scrutinise unfair work conditions being laid out by his company's contractors.

Reuters

Updated:September 13, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Representative image.
Three U.S. senators on Thursday said Amazon.com Inc should stop working with delivery contractors that violate labor laws by imposing unfair conditions on drivers delivering packages for the e-commerce company. The senators, in a letter to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, responded to reports that alleged Amazon pressured contractors and more broadly avoided regulatory scrutiny.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. The letter was signed by Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown. Buzzfeed on Aug. 31 said Amazon was creating what it called exploitative conditions for driver contractors by pushing them to deliver upwards of 250 packages a day.

Amazon had told Buzzfeed it expects its delivery operators to comply with labor laws. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang had last week also called for increased regulation of Amazon’s delivery network. It will be interesting to see how this issue progresses, given the barrage of lawsuits that the company is already facing globally over various issues.

